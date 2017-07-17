ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: Chartered Accountants results declaration tomorrow; here is how to source it via email

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website for scores as soon as the link has been activated by ICAI. (Website)

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: The Chartered Accountants Final examination results along with Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination results are expected to be released on July 18 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website for scores as soon as the link has been activated by ICAI. The institute has made a provision for candidates according to which they can now get their results directly to their emails. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducted the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination in June 2017 while the CA final examination was conducted in May 2017 across 372 centres. A total of 93,262 students appeared for CPT 2017, whereas 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final.

Steps to get ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017 on email-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to link their results to their email IDs:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Now on the homepage, under the login/registration tab, enter your login Id and password, now click Login

Step 3: Once you login to your account, click on link “email registration”

Step 4: Remember- Verify the email id in your login before applying for result on email request

Note: In case of any further clarifications contact the ICAI helpline at- 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754 between 9:30 am to 5: 30 pm

Here are the steps to check ICAI CA Finals, CPT Result 2017 on the Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Under the announcements sections, click the link that says – CA Finals, CPT Result 2017

Step 3: Once you enter the results page, enter your registration number

Step 4: Press Enter

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and take a print out of the same for future.

All the very best!!