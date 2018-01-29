ICAI IPCC topper AIR 1: Son of stationery shop owner Jay Sheth emerges on top with 75.71 score; check icai.nic.in

Happiness knew no bounds for Jay Sheth since he was declared as the all India topper of ICAI Chartered Accountants (IPC) examination. (Image: IE)

ICAI IPCC topper AIR 1: Happiness knew no bounds for Jay Sheth since he was declared as the all India topper of ICAI Chartered Accountants (IPC) examination. Born to a stationery shop owner father, nobody in his family had even pursued post class 10th studies, and Jay not only became the first member who has completed his education to the highest degree, he has emerged as the top ranker too. Speaking to The Indian Express, Jay says, that his grandfather wanted someone to be well-educated in the family. And with hard work and sheer diligence, he completed his grandfather’s dream! He scored 75.71 per cent to secure all India rank (AIR) 1. He revealed that he had never thought he would be a topper. Yes, he expected to score well but not that well, he said. After the examination, he thought that he was sure that he would make it to the top 50 list but never a topper. “Although taxation and law paper was tough, I expected to score well. I never expected to be a topper but I was sure to make it to the top 50 list,” Jay said.

Striking the right balance between Studies and Leisure time

But it was not an easy journey for Jay. He left his home and shifted to another city to pursue his studies. Hailing from Bhuj, Gujarat, Jay shifted to Ahmedabad and joined a coaching institute as he felt that there were a lot many distractions at home and he was unable to strike a balance between studies and leisure. After joining the Coaching Institute, Jay passionately studied for 12-14 hours, with very few breaks. During his breaks, he used to play cricket and games on mobile phones.

Inspiration behind Jay drive to excel

Jay, like most toppers, has a story of inspiration to share. Besides his grandfather, his school principal and two cousins, who were chartered accountants also inspired him to work on his dream. “My school principal motivated me when he used to talk about how well one can do after becoming a CA and the bright future it promises. I immediately made it my target and started gearing up for the exams. People in Gujarat are mostly into business, so my cousins boosted up my morale to pick up this line as CAs are in high demand,” The Indian Express reported Jay as saying.

After the declaration of the result, Jay has received many offers for articleship from renowned organisations, but he has something else in his mind! He plans to build his own firm at Bhuj. Being a family oriented person, Jay is not wishing to migrate to another city. “Going away for the sake of studies was different but I cannot go away from my family for work. I have a joint family and lot of responsibilities to shoulder. Whatever I’ll do it would be only for my family and I have to look after my two younger brothers also,” he said.