ICAI IPCC May Result 2017: Gaurav Sarawagi declared as India topper

ICAI IPCC May Result 2017: Gaurav Sarawagi tops the exam. (IE)

ICAI IPCC May Result 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday released the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) Examination. Candidates can visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org to check the result. As per Indian Express report, Gaurav Sarawangi from Churu secured the first position by scoring 80.71 per cent. He was followed by Ronak Rajendra Jain from Nashik and Hasan Mohammad Ibrahim Iqbal Usama from Nagpur who bagged the second and the third spot respectively. The exam was held in May, earlier this year at 433 centres. A total of 2,07,577 had appeared for the exam. The IPCC exam is held after passing the CPT exam. Candidates who cleared IPCC which is the second level will now have to complete articleship and CA final exam. In Group one a total of 66680 candidates appeared out of which only 6562 manage to pass the exam which took the passing percentage to 9.84 per cent. On the other hand, in Group two about 65463 students gave the exam out of which only 11440 have passed. The passing percentage is at 17.48 per cent. A total of 49967 have appeared in both groups and 11550 have passed.

Students can also check their result through SMS.

ICAI IPCC Result 2017- Steps to check via SMS :

Step 1: Type CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) examination roll number of the candidate).

Example- CAINTER 948576 and send it to 58888.

Steps to check ICAI IPCC Result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter the details like examination roll number.

Step 3: Check result and also take a print out for future references.

ALL THE BEST!