ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: Declaration expected on July 18 at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website for scores as soon as the link has been activated by ICAI.

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the Chartered Accountants Final examination results along with Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination results on July 18 at icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website for scores as soon as the link has been activated by ICAI. According to a release published by ICAI on its official website, the result is likely to be released on the website around 2:00 pm. An all India merit list will be released along with the result by the Institute. Candidates need to keep in mind that their names will appear in the merit list only if they score minimum 55% marks and up to 50th rank in the final exam in accordance with the decision of the Examination Committee.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducted the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination in June 2017 while the CA final examination was conducted in May 2017 across 372 centers. A total of 93,262 students appeared for CPT 2017, whereas 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final. While checking their results, candidates need to keep their registration number handy.

How to check ICAI CA Finals, CPT Result 2017:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results along with the merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Under the announcements sections, click the the link that says – CA Finals, CPT Result 2017

Step 3: Once you enter the results page, enter your registration number or pin number

Step 4: press enter

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and take a print out of the same for future