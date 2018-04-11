ICAI CA Exam May 2018: Chartered Accountants examination postponed for Karnataka region, check full notice at icai.org

ICAI CA Exam May 2018: The institute has released an official notification for the same at icai.org.

ICAI CA exam May 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the wake of upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election has postponed the CA May examinations in the state. The institute has released an official notification for the same at icai.org. According to the notice, the exams that were scheduled to take place on May 11, 12 will now be conducted on May 18th and 19th. The announcement to conduct the examination on a later date will affect centres spread across the state in- Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga and Udupi.

The Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate Examinations (Revised Scheme), (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting that was earlier scheduled to take place on May 11, 2018 will now be conducted on May 19, 2018.

The Final {Existing Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6, Information Systems Control and Audit along with the Final {Revised Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective); Foundation Examination, Paper – 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting and PQC – International Taxation – Assessment Test, Paper – 2, International Tax – Practice that were supposed to take place on May 12, 2018 will now take place on May 18, 2018.

The full notification released by the institute states the following-

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/M/2018 dated 8th February, 2018, it is notified for general information that in view of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka, the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled to be held on 11th & 12th May 2018, as detailed below, at Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga and Udupi centre(s) (In the State of Karnataka only) stand postponed and the examination in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 19th & 18th May 2018 respectively at the same venue(s) and at the same timing(s). Admit Cards already issued would remain valid.”

It adds – “However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No. 13- CA(Exam)/M/2018 dated 8th February, 2018 in respect of all other cities shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other cities.”