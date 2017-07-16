ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India likely to declare results of Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test on July 18

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: The results of Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) are expected to be declared on 18 July, 2017. (IE)

ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017: The results of Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) are expected to be declared on 18 July, 2017. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results around 2:00 pm on Tuesday on their official website icaiexam.icai.org. Chartered Accountants final examination was held in May 2017, whereas candidate took CPT exam in June 2017 across 372 centers. A total of 93,262 students appeared for CPT 2017, whereas 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the official website for scores as soon as the link is activated by ICAI.

Candidates may follow the following steps to download the result once they are out on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link that flashes under the announcements section saying- ‘CA Finals, CPT Result 2017’

Step 3: A new webpage will appear, enter your registration number or PIN number along with their roll number in the provided section

Step 4: Once you enter all the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and take a print out of the same for future purpose

To make it easier and convenient for the students, the results will also be made available via SMS facility. For getting results through the message students may follow the following step:

I) For Final Examination result, type

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

II) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result, type

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services.

The ICAI will also release an all India merit list along with the result which will be available on the above mentioned website. The merit list would include the name of the candidates who will secure a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of the final examination.

Wishing all the candidates best of luck!