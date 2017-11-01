IBPS PO result 2017: Declaration made, but there is a big catch! Here is how you can check your result status

Earlier the results were to be released yesterday and thus have been delayed by a day.

IBPS PO result 2017: The preliminary officer examination results for 2017 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can check the status of their results from today. Currently, the message on the website displays that ‘STATUS DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY’. The link to access results would also be updated till late evening today. IBPS aspirants can visit the official website of IBPS in the evening to check their eligibility for the further process. The Institute conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2017 examination earlier in the month of October on 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Earlier the results were to be released yesterday and thus have been delayed by a day. According to a report by Times now, the results link is likely to be activated by 8 PM today. Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Prelims would be eligible to write the IBPS PO Main examination that is scheduled to be conducted at the end of this month on November 26.

IBPS PO result 2017: Steps to check the result status-

Step 1: Visit the officiel website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘View Result status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP PO/MT VII’

Step 3: A new window will open on you computer screen

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the same and save it for future use

All the best candidates!!