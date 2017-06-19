IAS success story: How a rickshaw puller empowered his son Govind Jaiswal

Hailing from the holy city of Varanasi, Narayan Jaiswal – a rickshaw puller – who earns his livelihood by pedalling his rickshaw proved this. But Narayan had made up his mind to change the destiny of his children at least. (RepresentativePhoto: Reuters)

If one wants to go from ‘rags to riches’ overnight literally, then it does not really happen easily for almost everyone and it requires years of determination and hard work to pull oneself into a position from where the attempt can be made. This very thing happened recently. Hailing from the holy city of Varanasi, Narayan Jaiswal – a rickshaw puller – who earns his livelihood by pedalling his rickshaw proved this. With his limited income, he tried to meet the needs of his family. But Narayan had made up his mind to change the destiny of his children at least. And it transpired, in what can be considered a virtual miracle, Narayan’s son Govind Jaiswal cleared the UPSC civil services exam and he became an IAS officer, as reported by Aaj Tak.

Narayan was not in any condition to either start a business for his son or afford an expensive course for him. But striving against all odds, Narayan made his son an IAS officer. Though it was equally challenging for Govind as he had his part of struggle to do that was running parallel to that of his family, but most importantly, his father stood by him. Govind’s father couldn’t afford money for his books and stationary and therefore, he had to find his own expenses. Govind gave tuitions and with that money he managed to purchase his books to prepare for the competition. Govind has proved that those who have firm determination can achieve success. He has also proved that a man with hard work and determination can even crack the IAS exam. It was in the year 2006 when Govind recorded his name in history after achieving 48th rank in an IAS exam.

