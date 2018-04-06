Hyderabad University admission 2018: Admission process begins for postgraduate courses at uohyd.ac.in; know how to apply for Masters, M Phil, PhD

Hyderabad University admission 2018: The University of Hyderabad has announced that the admission process for the upcoming academic session 2018-19 has been started on the official website uohyd.ac.in.

Hyderabad University admission 2018: The University of Hyderabad has announced that the admission process for the upcoming academic session 2018-19 has been started on the official website uohyd.ac.in. The admission process has begun for the postgraduate courses. The candidates can apply for Masters, M Phil and PhD and five years integrated courses. Aspiring students can enrol these courses after going through an All India entrance examination. The last date for downloading the prospectus and submitting online application process is May 5. Information regarding the hall tickets, information to short-listed candidates for interview and selected/wait-listed candidates will be notified on the website.

Hyderabad University admission 2018: Important Dates

Online Application start date: April 5, 2018

Last date for submitting the Online Application: May 5, 2018

Downloading of Hall Tickets: May 22, 2018

Dates of Entrance Examinations: June 1, 2018 to June 6, 2018

Hyderabad University admission 2018: How to apply

The registration process for the university will be carried out at the official website. The mode of application is online only, while any applications received through any other mode will be not be accepted. Also, applications received after the closure of the window will be rejected. The aspiring candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate courses in Hyderabad University, can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application process:

Step 1) Go to the official website – acad.uohyd.ac.in

Step 2) Click on New Registration link

Step 3) Enter the details like email id and contact number in the given field

Step 4) Login with complete information and pay the requisite fee

Step 5) Submit the completed application

Step 6) Obtain confirmation letter

Hyderabad University admission 2018: Eligibility

M.Tech

• Candidates should possess required qualification with background knowledge in Mathematics, Algorithms, Computer Programming etc.

• It is a four-semester programme with two semesters of course work and two semesters of project work.

PhD

• Candidates should have the required qualifications

• Must be doing research/teaching in recognized institutions or researchers from companies registered with STPI/NASSCOM/Central Government Organizations who operate within the jurisdiction of the University can apply for part-time admission subject to the availability of seats under this category.

MPhil

• Candidates should have required qualification and must submit a brief description (about 500 words) of their proposed topic of research along with the application.