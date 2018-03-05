HTET result 2017: BSEH announces scores for December exam at bseh.org.in; know how to download

HTET result 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2017 on the official website bseh.org.in or indiaresult.com. (Website)

HTET result 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2017 on the official website bseh.org.in or indiaresult.com. The exam was conducted last year in month of December. The candidates who have qualified the exam will be awarded a certificate by the BSEH. On 23rd and 24th December 2017, the exam was conducted across the state of Haryana in which 4,12,024 candidates had appeared, out of which 1,23,419 were male and 2,88,605 were women. Earlier this year, the answer keys of the exam were displayed on the official website on January 15 while the OMR sheets for the candidates were made available from January 9, 2018.

A total of 12.51 per cent had appeared for Level-1 (PRT), while 9.98 per cent appeared for Level 2 (TGT) and for Level 3 (PGT), 0.83 per cent of candidates managed to pass the examination. Those who qualify more than one level will be given separate certificates. As per a report by the Indian Express, 1,49,361 candidates registered in the level 1 PRT (primary teacher), while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants had applied.

HTET result 2017: How to download

Candidates who were waiting for the results to be declared can now check the scores by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: You can also directly log onto to – indiaresult.com

Step 3: Click on HTET 2017 results

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result

Step 7: Take a print out for future purpose

About BSEH:

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani came into existence in 1969 as per Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969 with its headquarters at Chandigarh later shifted to Bhiwani in January 1981. The Board adopted 10+2 pattern of education and conducted XII class examination under the new scheme with effect from 1987.