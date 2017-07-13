Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC, HSSLC compartment exam 2017 result declared, check complete list of passed candidates at mbse.edu.in

HSLC result 2017 Mizoram and HSSLC result 2017: The complete lists of passing candidates in HSLC and HSSLC compartmental examinations are available on mbse.edu.in. (PTI)

HSLC result 2017 Mizoram and HSSLC result 2017: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of High School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) examinations 2017. The exams were conducted in the month of June and their results were declared on Wednesday. The complete lists of passing candidates in HSLC and HSSLC compartmental examinations are available on mbse.edu.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results either on the official website o MBSE or indiaresults.com, an alternate website hosting the result.

Here’s how to check the result:

1: Steps to check results on mbse.edu.in:

– Visit the official website

– On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section

– A new page will open.

– Click on ‘HSLC & HSSLC Compartmental Results 2017’

– Another page will open with ‘HSLC & HSSLC Compartmental Results 2017’ flashing on the top. Click on it and the complete will appear.

2: Steps to check results on indiaresults.com

– Visit the website.

– Click on ‘Mizoram’

– A new page will open.

– Click on ‘HSLC & HSSLC Compartmental Results 2017’

– Another page will open with ‘HSLC & HSSLC Compartmental Results 2017’ flashing on the top. Click on it and the complete will appear.

As per the given information, a total of 185 students were registered to appear in HSLC examination. Of which, 182 appeared for the examination. Out of this, 83 candidates passed while rest 99 failed, settling the pass percentage to 45.60 per cent. Where as in HSSLC examination, a total of 186 students were registered, while 180 appeared for the examination. Out of this, 75 candidates passed while rest 105 failed. This led to the pass percentage to settle at 41.67 per cent.