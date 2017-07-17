HRD set to launch training programme for first-time teachers, university heads

Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: Reuters)

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry is all set to roll out training or induction programmes for first-time teachers in higher education and leadership training for heads of universities and institutes. This move by the ministry has been taken in order to put the suggestion made by the Group of Secretaries, formed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) into practice. Taking the move forward, the Prakash Javadekar-led ministry has identified over 30 institutes to conduct the three-month induction programme for faculty in universities, institutes and colleges. The identified 30 institutes include- teaching learning centres or TLCs at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Bhopal and schools of education in Jamia Millia Islamia and the Central University of Haryana, among others, according to an Indian Express report.

The leadership training has been brought into practice to train the newly appointed vice-chancellors, pro vice-chancellors, directors, registrars, deans and heads of departments at 12 institutes. The University Grants Commission (UGC) is currently conducting the one-month orientation and refresher courses for teachers through its network of 66 academic staff colleges. The new training programmes are just an improvement of the existing programme, as per the report.

Sources were quoted saying, “School teachers are trained to teach, but in higher education, the newly-appointed assistant professors have little knowledge about teaching methodology, assessment and evaluation techniques, basics of governance and administration. The induction programme is aimed at filling that gap.” The report added then saying, “They should be equipped to handle problems and leadership challenges that come up in the academic, financial and administrative spheres. They should be able to lead and support diverse workforce, promote teamwork and improve staff performance.”