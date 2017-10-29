HPBOSE 12th SOS intermediate supplementary exam result 2017: Check Hpbose.org as declaration made

HPBOSE has announced the result for 13984 candidates who appeared for the State Open School Plus two supplementary exam. (Express Photo)

HPBOSE SOS intermediate supplementary exam result 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for SOS intermediate (plus two) supplementary exam which were held in September this year. HPBOSE has announced the result for 13984 candidates who appeared for the State Open School Plus two supplementary exam. A total of 5797 candidates out of 13984 have qualified the exam, as per the exam result report given by the Board. While 4536 are said eligible to re-appear. The pass percentage has been recorded at 41.45 per cent. Candidates who wish for a re-evalution or reverification can log on to the official website.

Last date to apply for recounting/reverification of HPBOSE SOS plus two exam result 2017 is 13 November 2017, NDTV reports. As per the report, the Board will not agree to any sort of offline communication in this regard. The candidates are required to deposit a particular fee per subject for the recounting/reverification purpose. Account details have been released online. While the results for the SOS Intermediate exams which were held in March were declared on May 2017.

It’s worth mentioning here that HPBOSE had declared the 10th Supplementary Result by the board on July 13. The board had conducted the plus two supplementary examinations from June 12 to June 21 in two shifts— from 8.45 am and from 1.45 pm, while the matric exams that began on June 12 were completed by June 19 this year. The board examination for Class 10th took place in the month of March for which about 1,15,311 students had appeared, of which 76,855 passed while a total of 16,564 got a compartment. While for class 10th, 1,02,075 students had appeared for the examination out of which 73,948 passed, while 15,886 candidates got a compartment.