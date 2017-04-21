HPBOSE 12th Results 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board declaration expected on April 25, visit hpbose.org for updates

HPBOSE 12th Results 2017 to be declared. (PTI)

HPBOSE 12th Results 2017: The wait for candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th board examinations will soon be over as the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala is likely to declare the Class 12th board examination results in the next 5 days by April 25, 2017. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their board examination results can do so as soon as the result link is activated on the website by the board. Class 12 board examination in the state of Himachal Pradesh were conducted between March 3 to March 28 this year. There was a bit of a controversy that happened regarding the examinations this time – the Indian Express reported that Physics and Computer Science papers had been leaked.

Know how to check HPBOSE 12th Results 2017-

Follow the below mentioned steps to know your HPBoSE results-

Visit the official website of HPBoSE at hpbose.org

Once you enter the website, click on ‘results’ that is there on the left hand side of the page under ‘students corner’

Now click on the link that says ‘HPBoSE class 12th exam results’

Now fill in your details in the space provided

Press submit

Once your results appears on the screen, check the details and save a copy for future reference

In case of any discrepancy, contact the HPBOSE officials: Here are the number to call:

About Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Established in 1969, HPBOSE was formed under the Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968. It had it headquaters in Shimla which was the shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. Over 8000 schools are affiliated by the HPBoSE and approximately 5 lakh candidates appear for the examinations that are conducted by the board every year across 1650 centres across the state. The board conducts classes and courses for 10th, 12th, JBT and TTC.