How to check IIT JAM 2018 result at official website jam.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the results of Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. 2018 (JAM) at jam.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted on February 11, 2018 can visit the official website – jam.iitb.ac.in – now to check the results. Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high-quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can follow to check their scores:-

IIT JAM 2018 results: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link that says ‘results’

Step 3: Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

IIT JAM 2018: Admission process:-