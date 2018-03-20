How to check IIT JAM 2018 result at official website jam.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the results of Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. 2018 (JAM) at jam.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted on February 11, 2018 can visit the official website – jam.iitb.ac.in – now to check the results. Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high-quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can follow to check their scores:-
IIT JAM 2018 results: How to check-
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the link that says ‘results’
Step 3: Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future
IIT JAM 2018: Admission process:-
- Only the candidates who qualify in JAM 2018 (whose names appear on the Merit List) will be eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs (refer to Appendices-I & II of the Information Brochure).
- After JAM 2018 results are announced, a qualified candidate will have to apply ONLINE only using the prescribed Admission Form available at JAM 2018 website http://jam.iitb.ac.in, irrespective of IITs where the admission is sought. The duration for online Admission Form submission is from April 03-17, 2018.
- Applicants should note that they have to apply for admission by filling an online Application Form for Admission (henceforth called Admission Form) available only at JAM 2018 website.
- Based on the test paper(s) qualified, an applicant can apply to one or more academic programmes covered under that test paper(s), subject to fulfilment of the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) and the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) of the Admitting Institute(s).