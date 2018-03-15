How to check GATE 2018 result? Score card to be released at appsgate.iitg.ac.in or gate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018 result: IIT Guwahati will declare the results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website – appsgate.iitg.ac.in or gate.iitg.ac.in. (Website)

GATE 2018 result: IIT Guwahati will declare the results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website – appsgate.iitg.ac.in or gate.iitg.ac.in. As per the notification on the website, the announcement of the results will be made through online application portal (GOAPS portal) on 17th March 2018, Saturday. The exam was conducted by the university on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018 from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was organised for a total of 23 subjects.

The university had earlier released the final answer keys for GATE on the official website itself. The final answer keys have been prepared on the basis of the recommendation of the subject expert, which was finalized by the GATE 2018 committee. The students who had appeared for the exam can view the final answer keys that have been published on the website under the link that says, ‘Question Paper and Final Answer Keys for all subjects are available now!’. The institute has also mentioned that no emails and telephone calls will be entertained on this matter.

Here are further details about the examination:

Name of the exam: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018

Name of the organisation: IIT Guwahati

Official website: gate.iitg.ac.in

Result status: Will be available on 17th March 2018, Saturday

Answer key status: Released

GATE 2018: Important dates-

Exam date: February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018

Result date: March 17, 2018

GATE 2018 result: How to download-

Applicants who have appeared for GATE 2018 can check the result once it is announced on the official website. You may follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – appsgate.iitg.ac.in or gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link that opens the result page

Step 3: Fill the relevant information in the given field like the enrollment id or email address and enter the password

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results

Step 6: Save the scorecard or download it

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep it for the future use

All the best!