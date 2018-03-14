How IIT Hyderabad is playing a big role in a Modi government’s educational project

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad’s Teaching Learning Centre is training teachers from different colleges and institutions on teaching strategies to professionals of the 21st century.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad’s Teaching Learning Centre is training teachers from different colleges and institutions on teaching strategies to professionals of the 21st century. The initiative is part of a project of Ministry of Human Resource Development. The tech-university has already trained over 1,500 teachers across different engineering disciplines in the past few years. It includes subject-specific training as well as general induction programs.

Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad while speaking about the training program said: “I believe that if the 21st-century learners are different and the expectations from them by employers are different, why should the teaching and curriculum remain the same? Educators need to be the bridge between the expectations and the traits of the students.”

The Teaching Learning Centra at IITH was started in 2015 under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Training (PMMMNMTT). It was established to promote discipline-specific curricula, learning materials, pedagogy which will be useful to teachers at the graduate and post-graduate level.

Dr Mudrika Khandelwal while talking about the induction of new faculty said: “We have already inducted over 100 faculty members into Phase 1 of the induction program. We are now organizing subsequent sessions on various topics over the next three months to complete the training. A workshop on pedagogic techniques and teaching and learning methods was organized on 27th and 28th February 2018 and was followed by one on assessment and evaluation, university structure on 3rd and 4th March 2018”.

The Teaching-learning centre at IIT Hyderabad is also collaborating with TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) in conducting teacher effectiveness workshops for women teachers from colleges in Telangana. Prof. Shubha Ranganathan, Prof. Haripriya Narasimhan and Prof. MP. Ganesh, along with Prof. Mudrika Khandelwal from IIT Hyderabad are active members of this initiative.