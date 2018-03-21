Historic! UGC grants autonomy to 60 institutions of higher learning, more for JNU, AMU; check full list

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announced the decision to provide autonomy to 60 institutions on Tuesday. (Reuters)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to 60 higher educational institutions that have maintained “high academic standards”. Union minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday told reporters that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was “striving to introduce a liberalized regime in the education sector.” He further said that the focus of the government was on “linking autonomy with quality.”

The institutions that have been granted autonomy include 52 Universities i.e. 5 central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities, and 2 private universities. Besides, eight colleges have also become autonomous.

The Union minister said that all these 60 institutions will remain under the ambit of the UGC but they will now have more “freedom” to “start new courses, off-campus centers, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programs.” These institutions will also now have the freedom to hire faculty from foreign nations, enroll foreign students and provide incentive-based emoluments to the faculty, enter into academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes.

The eight colleges will also be now free to prepare their own syllabus, hold examinations, evaluate answer sheets and declare results. The role of the university for these colleges will be only to provide the degree.

Javadekar also said that three deemed universities will be sent show-cause notices for “lacking in quality”.

Check full list of institutions granted autonomy:

CATEGORIZATION OF UNIVERSITIES AS PER UGC REGULATIONS ON GRADED AUTONOMY

Type of Universities Category I Category II Total Central Universities 2 3 5 State Universities 12 9 21 Deemed Universities 11 13 24 Private Universities 0 2 2 Autonomous colleges 8 Total 25 27 60

UNIVERSITIES FOR GRANT OF GRADED AUTONOMY

CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES

S.No. Name of the University NAAC Score Category under the Regulations 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi 3.77 I 2 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad 3.72 I 3 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3.41 II 4 Aligarh Muslim University , Aligarh 3.35 II 5 The English and Foreign Languages University, Telengana 3.26 II

STATE UNIVERSITIES

S.No. Name of the University NAAC Score Category under the Regulations 1 Jadavpur University, Jadavpur, Kolkata 3.68 I 2 Algappa University, Karaikudi 3.64 I 3 NALSAR University of Law, Telangana 3.6 I 4 SavitribaiPhule Pune University, Pune 3.6 I 5 Andhra University, Visakhapatnam 3.6 I 6 National Law University Delhi, Dwarka 3.59 I 7 Utkal University, Bhubaneswar 3.53 I 8 Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra 3.52 I 9 Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati 3.52 I 10 Osmania University, Hyderabad 3.52 I 11 Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 3.51 I 12 University of Jammu, Jammu 3.51 I 13 University of Mysore, Mysuru 3.47 II 14 Anna University, Chennai 3.46 II 15 Punjab University, Chandigarh 3.35 II 16 Kakatiya University, Warangal 3.35 II 17 Punjabi University, Patiala 3.34 II 18 Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala 3.32 II 19 National Law University Odisha, Cuttack 3.32 II 20 University of Madras, Chennai 3.32 II 21 Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar 3.28 II

INSTITUTIONS DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITIES (Category I)

S. No. Name of the Institution Deemed to be University NAAC Score

Category Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai, Maharashtra. A+ (3.53)

11.05.2015 to 10.05.2020 I Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha

Tirupati,

Andhra Pradesh. A +(3.71) 15.11.2015 to 14.11.2020 I Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM)

Visakhapatnam, AP. A +(3.53) 28.03.2017 to 27.03.2022 I Narsee Monjee Institute of Studies

Mumbai, Maharashtra. A +(3.59) 12.09.2017

to 11.09.2024 I Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute

Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A +(3.62) 24.09.2014 to 23.09.2019 I Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune, Maharashtra A +(3.62) 03.03.2015 to 02.03.2020 I Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. A +(3.54) 11.05.2015 to 10.05.2020 I Symbiosis International

Pune, Maharashtra. A +(3.58) 19.01.2016 to 18.01.2021 I Institute of Chemical Technology,Mumbai, Maharashtra. A ++(3.77) 27.11.2017 to 26.11.2022 I Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Wardha, Maharashtra. A +(3.53) 30.10.2017 to 29.10.2024 I Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Mumbai, Maharashtra. A ++(3.89) 19.02.2016 to 18.02.2021 I

INSTITUTIONS DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITIES (Category II)

S. No. Name of the Institution Deemed to be University NAAC Score

Category TERI School of Advanced Studies

New Delhi. A (3.26) 23.03.2013 to 22.03.2018 II Jain University

Bangalore, Karnataka. A (3.31) 19.07.2017 to 18.07.2022 II Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore, Tamil Nadu. A (3.42) 03.03.2015 to 02.03.2020 II Manipal Academy of Higher Education A (3.30) 11.07.2016 to 10.07.2021 II KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research

Belgaum,Karnataka. A (3.34) 19.01.2016 to 18.01.2021 II Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore,

Tamil Nadu A (3.40) 24.09.2014 to 23.09.2019 II Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A (3.48) 25.05.2016 to 24.05.2021 II JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research

Mysore, Karnataka. A (3.34) 08.07.2013 to 07.07.2018 II ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and Research,

Hyderabad, Telangana. A (3.43) 26.05.2015 to 25.05.2020 II Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute

Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A (3.31) 02.12.2016 to 01.12.202 II Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai,

Maharashtra. A (3.40) 10.12.2014 to 09.12.2019 II The Indian Law Institute

New Delhi. A (3.35) 28.03.2017 to 27.03.2022 II Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A (3.35)

16.11.2015 to 15.11.2020 II

PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

S. No. Name of the Private University

NAAC Score Category 1 O.P. Jindal Global University

Sonipat, Haryana. A (3.26) 17.03.2016 to 16.03.2021 II 2 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A (3.39) 16.12.2016 to 15.12.2021 II

LIST OF COLLEGES CONFERRED AUTONOMOUS STATUS BY UGC