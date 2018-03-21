Historic! UGC grants autonomy to 60 institutions of higher learning, more for JNU, AMU; check full list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to 60 higher educational institutions that have maintained “high academic standards”. Union minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday told reporters that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was “striving to introduce a liberalized regime in the education sector.” He further said that the focus of the government was on “linking autonomy with quality.”
The institutions that have been granted autonomy include 52 Universities i.e. 5 central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities, and 2 private universities. Besides, eight colleges have also become autonomous.
The Union minister said that all these 60 institutions will remain under the ambit of the UGC but they will now have more “freedom” to “start new courses, off-campus centers, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programs.” These institutions will also now have the freedom to hire faculty from foreign nations, enroll foreign students and provide incentive-based emoluments to the faculty, enter into academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes.
The eight colleges will also be now free to prepare their own syllabus, hold examinations, evaluate answer sheets and declare results. The role of the university for these colleges will be only to provide the degree.
Javadekar also said that three deemed universities will be sent show-cause notices for “lacking in quality”.
Check full list of institutions granted autonomy:
CATEGORIZATION OF UNIVERSITIES AS PER UGC REGULATIONS ON GRADED AUTONOMY
|Type of Universities
|Category I
|Category II
|Total
|Central Universities
|2
|3
|5
|State Universities
|12
|9
|21
|Deemed Universities
|11
|13
|24
|Private Universities
|0
|2
|2
|Autonomous colleges
|8
|Total
|25
|27
|60
UNIVERSITIES FOR GRANT OF GRADED AUTONOMY
CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES
|S.No.
|Name of the University
|NAAC Score
|Category under the Regulations
|1
|Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
|3.77
|I
|2
|University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
|3.72
|I
|3
|Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|3.41
|II
|4
|Aligarh Muslim University , Aligarh
|3.35
|II
|5
|The English and Foreign Languages University, Telengana
|3.26
|II
STATE UNIVERSITIES
|S.No.
|Name of the University
|NAAC Score
|Category under the Regulations
|1
|Jadavpur University, Jadavpur, Kolkata
|3.68
|I
|2
|Algappa University, Karaikudi
|3.64
|I
|3
|NALSAR University of Law, Telangana
|3.6
|I
|4
|SavitribaiPhule Pune University, Pune
|3.6
|I
|5
|Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
|3.6
|I
|6
|National Law University Delhi, Dwarka
|3.59
|I
|7
|Utkal University, Bhubaneswar
|3.53
|I
|8
|Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra
|3.52
|I
|9
|Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati
|3.52
|I
|10
|Osmania University, Hyderabad
|3.52
|I
|11
|Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
|3.51
|I
|12
|University of Jammu, Jammu
|3.51
|I
|13
|University of Mysore, Mysuru
|3.47
|II
|14
|Anna University, Chennai
|3.46
|II
|15
|Punjab University, Chandigarh
|3.35
|II
|16
|Kakatiya University, Warangal
|3.35
|II
|17
|Punjabi University, Patiala
|3.34
|II
|18
|Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala
|3.32
|II
|19
|National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
|3.32
|II
|20
|University of Madras, Chennai
|3.32
|II
|21
|Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar
|3.28
|II
INSTITUTIONS DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITIES (Category I)
|S. No.
|Name of the Institution Deemed to be University
|NAAC Score
|Category
|Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai, Maharashtra.
|A+ (3.53)
11.05.2015 to 10.05.2020
|I
|Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha
Tirupati,
Andhra Pradesh.
|A +(3.71)
15.11.2015 to 14.11.2020
|I
|Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM)
Visakhapatnam, AP.
|A +(3.53)
28.03.2017 to 27.03.2022
|I
|Narsee Monjee Institute of Studies
Mumbai, Maharashtra.
|A +(3.59)
12.09.2017
|I
|Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
|A +(3.62)
24.09.2014 to 23.09.2019
|I
|Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Pune, Maharashtra
|A +(3.62)
03.03.2015 to 02.03.2020
|I
|Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.
|A +(3.54)
11.05.2015 to 10.05.2020
|I
|Symbiosis International
Pune, Maharashtra.
|A +(3.58)
19.01.2016 to 18.01.2021
|I
|Institute of Chemical Technology,Mumbai, Maharashtra.
|A ++(3.77)
27.11.2017 to 26.11.2022
|I
|Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Wardha, Maharashtra.
|A +(3.53)
30.10.2017 to 29.10.2024
|I
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
Mumbai, Maharashtra.
|A ++(3.89)
19.02.2016 to 18.02.2021
|I
INSTITUTIONS DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITIES (Category II)
|S. No.
|Name of the Institution Deemed to be University
|NAAC Score
|Category
|TERI School of Advanced Studies
New Delhi.
|A (3.26)
23.03.2013 to 22.03.2018
|II
|Jain University
Bangalore, Karnataka.
|A (3.31)
19.07.2017 to 18.07.2022
|II
|Vellore Institute of Technology
Vellore, Tamil Nadu.
|A (3.42)
03.03.2015 to 02.03.2020
|II
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|A (3.30)
11.07.2016 to 10.07.2021
|II
|KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research
Belgaum,Karnataka.
|A (3.34)
19.01.2016 to 18.01.2021
|II
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Coimbatore,
Tamil Nadu
|A (3.40)
24.09.2014 to 23.09.2019
|II
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
|A (3.48)
25.05.2016 to 24.05.2021
|II
|JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research
Mysore, Karnataka.
|A (3.34)
08.07.2013 to 07.07.2018
|II
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and Research,
Hyderabad, Telangana.
|A (3.43)
26.05.2015 to 25.05.2020
|II
|Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute
Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
|A (3.31)
02.12.2016 to 01.12.202
|II
|Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai,
Maharashtra.
|A (3.40)
10.12.2014 to 09.12.2019
|II
|The Indian Law Institute
New Delhi.
|A (3.35)
28.03.2017 to 27.03.2022
|II
|Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
|A (3.35)
16.11.2015 to 15.11.2020
|II
PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES
|S. No.
|Name of the Private University
|NAAC Score
|Category
|1
|O.P. Jindal Global University
Sonipat, Haryana.
|A (3.26)
17.03.2016 to 16.03.2021
|II
|2
|Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
|A (3.39)
16.12.2016 to 15.12.2021
|II
LIST OF COLLEGES CONFERRED AUTONOMOUS STATUS BY UGC
|S.
No
|Name of the College &affiliating University
|Yashvantrao Chavan Institute of Science, Satara, 533, Sadar Bazar, Satara Maharashtra-415 001 affiliated to Shivaji University, Kolhapur
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Kalavakkam-603 110 (Tamilnadu) affiliated to Anna University, Chennai
|G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science (For Women), 8-1-297/2/I, Shaikpet, Hyderabad-500 104 Telangana affiliated to JNTU Hyderabad, Telangana
|Vivekanand College, 2130/E, Tarabai Park, Kolhapur-416 003 (Maharastra) affiliated to Shivaji University, Kolhapur
|Sri Vasavi Engineering College, Pedatadepalli, Tadepalligudem-534 101 (West Godavari Dist.,) (Andhra Pradesh) affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada
|Bonam Venkata Chalamayya Engineering College, Odalarevu-553 210,Allavaram Mandal, East Godavari Dist., Andhra Pradesh affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
|Jai Hind College Basantsing Institute of Science & J.T. Lalvani College of Commerce, 23-24 Backbay Reclamation, A-Road, Churchgate, Mumbai-400 020 affiliated to University of Mumbai, Mumbai-400 032
|Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal’s Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai-400 056 affiliated to University of Mumbai