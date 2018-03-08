‘Hinglish’ gains legitimacy! British college to teach hybrid language, move to help students get jobs in Indian companies

We have seen the use of the hybrid language in the titles of films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

While speaking ‘Hinglish’ in India is somewhat a trend, learning the same is a reality. It may come as a surprise, but a reputed college in England has launched a one-of-its-kind course to formally teach the unique hybrid language. The development comes at a time when people are gravitating towards the use of Hinglish- a mix of Hindi and English, in films as well as in daily life. We have seen the use of the hybrid language in the titles of films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Not just films, the use of Hinglish is growing in newspaper headlines, television and in daily discourse as well. But Portsmouth College has earned the distinction of being the first to launch a course focussed on this unique hybrid language.

James Watters, head of the curriculum at the college, said that the pilot project launched was a huge success and the interest showed by students came as a surprise to him. Now, a longer duration course will begin in the next academic year which starts from September. The course was introduced partly because of India’s growing economic importance in the world and will be offered to high-achieving students at the A level which will ready them to pursue jobs in India or Indian companies. The course is being taught by Indian-origin teacher Viraj Shah.

Evelyn Murray, a student of the college, said that learning the new culture and how businesses operates was interesting. She added that she wanted to visit India, particularly Mumbai though she has never seen a Bollywood film in her entire life. Watters was of the opinion that teaching Hinglish will increase awareness amongst students as to how it is used in society and business.

The curriculum involves code-switching between Hindi and English. Linguistic David Crystal is of the opinion that with the growing number of people using Hinglish, the language might even outnumber English-speaking people across the globe