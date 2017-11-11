Hindustan Copper apprentice recruitment 2017: Applicantion for 129 posts announced; visit hindustancopper.com

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited application for the posts of appretices under the Apprentice Act of 196. The last date to apply for the posts is on November 30, 2017. (IE photo)

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited application for the posts of appretices under the Apprentice Act of 196. The last date to apply for the posts is on November 30, 2017. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so by visiting the official website of HCL – hindustancopper.com. Students who have cleared their class 10 board exams in the 10+2 system from a recognised Board can apply for the positions. The company has announced a total of 129 vacancies. Preferences will be given to the candidates who have gone through training or are experienced in the field.

Selection process:

The marks scores in the class 10 board examinations will be considered in the selection process along with their experience in the field.

The board marks will count to 70 to 100 percent of the criteria used for selection, depending on the post that the candidates are applying for.

Candidates who are dependents of current HCL/KCC employees will be given a bonus of 10 marks for selection.

Posts available: 129

Electrician- 40

Fitter- 23

Mining mate- 12

Electronic mechanic- 10

Welder- 10

Mechanic deisel- 8

Pump operator-mechanic- 6

Turner- 5

Wireman- 3

Cable jointer- 3

Computer and peripheral hardware repair and maintenance mechanic- 2

Draughtsman (mechanical)- 2

Refrigeration & air conditioning mechanic- 2

Auto Electrician- 2

How to apply for Hindustan Copper apprentice recruitment 2017

Candidates can follow the following steps to download application forms for HCL apprentice recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of HCL – hindustancopper.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for the “career” page.

Step 3: Click on the notification that says, “Engagement of ITI Trade Apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 at Khetri Copper Complex, Rajasthan”.

Step 4: Read the instructions provided, take a print out of the application, fill in the details and mail it to the prescribed address.

Step 5: Save a copy of your application for further reference.