Himachal Pradesh TET 2017: HPBOSE releases schedule at hpbose.org, here is all you need to know

Himachal Pradesh TET 2017: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the notification for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 on its official website, according to a Zee news report. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can check the application process, schedule, eligibility criteria of the same below. Himachal Pradesh TET is a state level examination that is conducted every year by the state board of HP to selcet teachers for the different level in a school. Interested candidates need to be eligible and fulfil all criteria that have been levied by the board. Aspirants neet to remember that the board will be accepting the application fees online.

Himachal Pradesh TET 2017 Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who wish to apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test need to fulfil the below-mentioned criterias:

1. The candidate needs to be a citizen of India

2. A minimum score of 50% marks in the Senior Secondary or any other equivalent examination is necessary

3. Candidates need to have a Bachelors in Education (BEd) degree

4. Final year students can also apply

Himachal Pradesh TET 2017 Important dates-

Here is the schedule of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test 2017:

Application Starts- August 1

Application Ends- August 20

Junior Basic Training (JBT) will be conducted on September 3, 2017 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

Shastri Exam will be conducted on September 3, 2017 (2 am to 4:30 pm)

TGT (Non-Medical) will be conducted on September 9, 2017 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

Hindi Language teacher exam will be conducted on September 9, 2017 (2 am to 4:30 pm)

TGT (Arts) exam will be conducted on September 10, 2017 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

TGT Medical will be conducted on September 10, 2017 (2 am to 4:30 pm)

Himachal Pradesh TET 2017 Application Process-

Candidates can apply for the HP TET examination by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Read the detailed instructions available on the website

Step 3: Follow the instruction and complete the registration process

All the very best!!