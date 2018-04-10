Here is how to download KEAM 2018 admit card – Call letters released at cee.kerala.gov.in; check important details

KEAM 2018 admit card: Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) admit cards have been released on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in on Tuesday. (Website)

KEAM 2018 admit card: Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) admit cards have been released on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in on Tuesday. The applicants who have applied for the Kerala entrance examination for Engineering/Pharmacy, can download their respective cards from the official website now. These examinations will be conducted for the students seeking admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. The exams this year are scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24.

The candidates can download the call letter by providing the Application Number and Password of KEAM 2018, to their profile page. In case the candidates do not know their application number, they can get it by giving their Name and Mobile Number on the link Forgot Application Number provided in the Candidate Portal of the candidates.

Admit Cards should be produced for verification in the Examination hall for attending the Entrance Examination. Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. As per the notification on the official website, a colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates. Admit cards will not be available to candidates who have applied for Medical or Architecture courses only. But they can also enter to their Profile Page.

KEAM 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘KEAM 2018 – Candidate Portal’

Step 3: A new page will appear. Click on the link that says ‘Admit Card for Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations – Download’ under Notification tab

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Note:-

Those who have any sort of complaints regarding their profile page details may prefer their complaints with supporting documents to prove their claim to the ‘Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, 5th Floor, Housing Board Buildings, Santhinagar, Thiruvananthapuram’ before April 17.