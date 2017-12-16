Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017: How to download admit card, check other information and correction details

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), 2017 student admit cards were released online by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on their official website on Friday, December 15, 2017. (Screenshot: BSEH official website)

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), 2017 student admit cards were released online by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on their official website on Friday, December 15, 2017. The students who have applied for the eligibility test to teach at government Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels can download their admit cards from the official website of Haryana state school education website – htetonline.com. The examination is going to held on 23rd and 24th December. As per initial reports, close to 5 lakh students have applied for the teacher eligibility test in which over 3 lakh students are female.

Here’s how to download HTET 2017 admit card:

1. Visit the BSEH’s official website: http://www.bseh.org.in/home/

2. Click on the What’s New section which will open the htetonline.com page: http://www.htetonline.com/

3. Click on the ‘Download Admit’ tabs for the required level you have applied for.

4. Enter registration number and password.

5. Click on login and the admit card will be displayed on screen.

The students while taking out a print out of the admit card must remember that the copy should be in a coloured form, signed by a gazetted officer and deposited at the admit centre. Students must also reach the centre at least 2 hours before the exam and must also carry the application form to be submitted at the examination centre. As a proof of identification, students should carry Aadhaar card along with them.

The education board has also uploaded a list of names who were not able to upload their thumb impression, photo, sign and mother’s name. Inside the website there is a link to upload or correct all students’ required details to access the admit card: http://photo.htetupdate.in/loginpage.aspx. Follow the link and upload the missing details or correct them then download the confirmation page which the students have to carry with them to be submitted at the examination centre.