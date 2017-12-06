Haryana Open School Result 2017: Class 10, 12 scores likely to be declared today, visit official website

Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Open School Result 2017: The Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary examination results are likely to be declared by the Board of School Education, Haryana today. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at bseh.org.in to check their results. The examination for Subject To be Clear (STC)/ Credit Transfer Policy (CTP)/ marks improvement were held from September 27 this year. The announcement about the result was made by Dr Jagbir Singh, secretary, BSEH. While talking about the passing percentage, he said that the overall pass percentage for class 10 stands at 25.62 per cent while for class 12, it is 23.67 per cent.

This year, a total oif 52,266 students appeared for the class 10th examinations, out of which only 13390 students managed to pass the exam, while 38876 students received STC. Out of the 35,549 boys who appeared for the class 10th exam, 9650 passed taking the pass percentage to 26.89 per cent. On the other hand, 16,717 girls appeared for the exam and only 6157 managed to pass it.

As far as the class 12th exams are concerned, 35,549 boys appeared for the exam out of which 8559 passed while 27,597 students received STC. In the September exam, 26,563 boys had given the exam while only 6157 have passed. The pass percentage remains 23.18 of boys while it is 25.04 per cent for girls. A total 9,593 girls have given the exam of which 2,402 passed.

Haryana Open School Result 2017: Steps to check result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Once the results are available on the website, a notification will be available

Step 3: Click on the notification or go to the results page

Step 4: Click on either class 10 link or class 12 to check the particular open school result

Step 5: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided

Step 6: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

Here is wishing students all the best in their endeavours!