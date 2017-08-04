Haryana Education Department issues guidelines, prohibits school teachers from using mobile phone in classroom

Haryana Education Department issued fresh guidelines that stated, unless it is an academic emergency, teachers in school won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones to classrooms. (IE)

In a set of guidelines released by Haryana government on Thursday, teachers in schools were prohibited from using mobile phones in the classrooms. Haryana Education Department issued fresh guidelines that stated, unless it is an academic emergency, teachers in school won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones to classrooms. As per the report by Indian Express, according to the guidelines, if a teacher happens to head the institution then they will have to take care that neither they nor other teachers indulge in this fancy. The guideline further said that mobile phones shall be kept stashed away in the staff room or in an area earmarked by the head of school.

While in the case of emergency and for some unavoidable reasons, the mobile phone can be taken to the classroom for academic use by a teacher. Even for this prior permission should be taken from the head of school while the reasons should be recorded in a register which is to be maintained for this purpose. The guideline also says that in the case of emergency, the school head and the second senior in-charge, or clerk, each should keep a contact number.

The guidelines pointed out that cell phones are used by the teachers in classrooms for personal instead of professional reasons and therefore it is diverting the teaching hours to unproductive activities which further hampers teachers’ contribution to academics.

In the case of any violation, action against the head of school shall be proposed by the inspecting officer, the guideline mentioned. The guidelines said that head of a school shall be held squarely accountable if any substantive complaint is received from students or the general public on any violation.