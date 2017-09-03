How Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim hit NEET 2017 counselling, delivered massive blow to candidates

The deadline for NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS for the states of Punjab and Haryana has been extended. (IE)

The violence in Panchkula and elsewhere in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in which he was given a 20-year jail sentence, also hit NEET candidates hard. The deadline for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) counselling for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) for the states of Punjab and Haryana was missed. The good news is that the same has been extended till September 7. As per the report Hindustan Times, after both states missed the August 31 deadline to conclude the counselling, the Supreme Court has extended the date.

The reason behind missing the deadline was due to curfew and violence in the states that was caused on August 25 after the conviction of Sirsa (Haryana)-based Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim in a rape case. The attorney general for the state KK Venugopal in the apex court submitted, “Due to law and order problem and other disturbances, counselling could not be held. Students of Punjab and Haryana are affected by the said situation.” While the same was advanced by Alok Sangwan who is the additional advocate general for Haryana.

The court accepted the contentions and therefore extended the deadline. However, it also added that no other state should get the benefit of the extension.

While the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, that had postponed the counselling for Punjab, on August 31 conducted the third round of counselling. As per the report by HT, the university as of now has 7 seats in MBBS and 238 seats in BDS vacant. The varsity will conduct physical counselling for the MBBS on September 4 while the same will be conducted for BDS seats on and September 6, as per the report.