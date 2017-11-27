GSEB HSC result 2017: Check out class 12 October 2017 results at gseb.org; how to download marks

Check class 12 results for the month of October at gseb.org (Source: Official Website)

GSEB HSC result 2017: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results class 12 results for the month of October on its official website, gseb.org. As per the official notification, a total of 1,11, 203 candidates have registered for the exam wherein 1,04,560 candidates appeared for the same. The Gujarat board was established on May 1, 1960. The GSEB conducts two (including four semester type examinations) main examinations – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) sem-1/sem-2/sem-3/sem-4 exams for class 12 students in Gujarat. The Board also holds a talent search for students of class 8 and class 9 in five major subjects every year. Here are a few simple steps though which you can check out your result:

1. Candidates can go to the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘Result Booklet for HSC(General) Oct. 2017 Examination’

3. The result will be displayed on the screen

4. Take a printout for future use

The Gujarat board was formed on the basis of ‘The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. It conducts state level exam. The main academic task of GSEB is the preparation of syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of text-books to be taught in government schools as well as registered privet schools. The Board also performs the duties of recognizing new schools, performance evaluation of schools and inspections of various schools associated with the Board.