Group of students oppose government move to seek exemption from NEET

Even as political parties are seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, a group of city students today sought admission based on the NEET test score and said they would move court if it was not done. The students, including girls, who have cleared the test, urged the government not to insist or press for exemption from NEET since their performance was good and expressed hope of getting admission into medical colleges on the basis of the scores. The government’s move to obtain exemption by passing an ordinance in the Assembly would come as a blow to many students who would be mentally upset, as they expected to get seats based on NEET score, for which they had prepared nearly for one year, they told reporters.

Stating that clearing the entrance exam was not very tough, as made out by political parties, the students said it could be done easily with systematic preparation. If the government failed to announce a NEET-based merit list, the students said they would have to knock on the doors of the court to get justice.Chief Minister K Palaniswami had yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought exemption for the state from NEET, for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in medical/dental colleges in the country.