GPAT 2018: Application process ends, this is what students have to do now; exam date, admit card, all test details here

GPAT 2018: Candidates who have registered for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2018 are now gearing up for the examination. The test is scheduled to be held on January 21 next year, registrations for which have been closed now. GPAT is a national level entrance examination that is conducted every year by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Master’s (M.Pharm) program. The GPAT is a three-hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of the GPAT score.

Every year, about 30,000 candidates appear for the examination. GPAT will be conducted at various cities. List of the test cities for GPAT has been stated on the official website. Following are detailed information about the test:

Name of the test: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2018

Organiser of the test: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Status of registration: Closed

Date of test: January 21, 2018

GPAT 2018 admit card release date: Yet to be announced

Total test marks: A total of 125 questions carrying 500 marks will be asked in the examination. For each right answer, a candidate will score 4 marks. The is also a negative marking i.e for each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Total time for test: Duration of test is 180 minutes (3 hours)

Test pattern: The examination will be conducted through online Computer Based Test (CBT). There will be multiple choice answer questions in the paper.

Result of test: To be announced

Test Syllabus: Given below is a small snippet of the full syllabus that is available on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website to check out the full syllabus-

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY-

Composition & physical states of matter, Colligative Properties, Thermodynamics, Refractive index, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Ionic equilibrium and Kinetics.

PHYSICAL PHARMACY-

Matter, properties of matter, Micromeritics and powder rheology, Surface and interfacial phenomenon, Viscosity and rheology, Dispersion systems, Complexation, Buffer and Solubility.

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY-

General principles, Different classes of compounds, Protection & deprotection of groups, Aromaticity & chemistry of aromatic compounds, Different aromatic classes of compounds, Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, Carbonyl Chemistry, Heterocyclic Chemistry, Bridged rings, Kinetic & thermodynamic control, Stereochemistry, Carbohydrates, Amino acids & proteins and Pericyclic reactions.

All the best!