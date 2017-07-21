Government to bring bill to end no-detention policy for classes 5 to 8, says Prakash Javadekar

The minister said the students of classes 5 to 8 who do not pass the examination in the month of March will be given a chance in May. (Image Source: Reuters)

Government will soon introduce a bill in Parliament to do away with the ‘no-detention’ policy for the classes 5 to 8, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today in the Lok Sabha. He said the students of classes 5 to 8 who do not pass the examination in the month of March will be given a chance in May. But, if they fail in May, they will be detained, the minister said, explaining the provisions of the bill that the government intends to bring to change the current policy.Under the current ‘no-detention’ policy, all students are promoted to the next grade up to class 8. Javadekar was replying on ‘The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill,2017’.

The ‘no-detention’ or ‘no-fail’ provision, laid down under Section 16 of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, prohibits schools from detaining or expelling any student up to class 8.The policy had been brought as it was felt that compelling children to repeat a class was demotivating, often forcing them to abandon school.However, several states had raised concerns related to quality of education because of the ‘no-detention’ policy. Meanwhile, as many as 28 private members bills including Paternity Benefit Bill, were introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

