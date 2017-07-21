Government schools in Delhi to have alumni associations

An official said that the move is in line with the government’s efforts to make government schools at par with private schools. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Schools run by the Delhi government will soon have their own alumni associations with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today directing the education department to institutionalise a system for this purpose. According to the plan, government schools will also organise annual alumni meets to engage with their former students. Engagement of schools with their alumni is a practice followed by most private schools. An official said that the move is in line with the government’s efforts to make government schools at par with private schools. In a letter to the directorate of education, the deputy chief minister has directed the department to draw up a detailed plan to institutionalise alumni associations, meets and events.

“It is important to inspire students to improve their academic performance. This can be done by alumni from the same school, who have been successful academically and professionally,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said. He has also directed the department to launch a website for former students of all government schools to register themselves as the alumni. The schools will be asked to reach out to successful alumni and invite them to interact with students. Sisodia has asked that a plan of action on this be submitted to him by August 1.

You may also want to watch:

Alumni associations are an important means of connecting school students to a strong network of people, through which students have the chance to explore opportunities even after finishing school, the official said. He said this step will go a long way in providing students access to many opportunities that have so far been associated only with “expensive private schools”.