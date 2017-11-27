Good news for students! Pass percentage in ICSE, ISC exams slashed by CISCE

The pass percentage for the class 10 and 12 board examinations has been changed. (Image: PTI)

The pass percentage for the class 10 and 12 board examinations has been changed. In a notification released by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), information about the changes in passing the marks has been mentioned. The minimum passing criteria has been brought down to match all other Boards in the country. The pass marks for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exams has been dropped by two per cent from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. While the students of Indian School Certificate (ISC) who will give exams for class 12, will now have to score 35% instead of 40% to clear the examination. This change will come into effect from the academic term beginning in 2019. The newly proposed minimum pass marks would impact the students appearing in the ICSE & ISC March 2019 Boards Exams. The minimum marks have also dropped for class 9 and 11 corresponding with the board exams. The class 9 pass score is at 33 per cent and that for class 11 is at 35 per cent.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE in an official communicated to all heads of affiliated schools was quoted as saying that among many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass marks criteria.

Meanwhile, the ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2018 date sheet is delayed because of elections in some states in the country and CISCE is awaiting information from the Elections Commission after which it will release the same. The date sheet of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board examination are also yet to be released by the board. The exams are will be conducted in the month of March next year. The official date sheet is yet to be released.

This comes after several reports earlier suggested that the board might prepone the board examination that are to be conducted in 2018 as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. No official statement about the board exam dates has been released by CBSE yet. In addition to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also planning to sum up the board examination in one month rather than stretching it till the next, according to media reports. This means that is the exams begin in the first week of March, they are most likely to be concluded by the last week of the same month.