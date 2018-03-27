Good news for IIM Indore aspirants!

Lok Sabha had passed the Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 in Lok Sabha July 2017, providing statutory powers to the IIMs. (Twitter)

After IIM Bangalore and IIM Udaipur, IIM Indore is the latest to award MBA degrees to students from this year instead of diplomas. The institution in a statement said that decision on this was taken on an academic council meeting held on March 22.

“At its meeting held on March 22, 2018, the Academic Council of IIM Indore resolved to recommend to the IIM Indore Board of Governors (BoG) award of the following degrees at the forthcoming convocation to be held on March 28, 2018: Master of Business Administration degree to those successfully completing the 2-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) (Under the Dual Degree Programme) and Master of Business Administration (Under the Dual Degree Programme) to those successfully completing the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM),” the statement by IIM Indore said.

“The Academic Council has recommended to the BoG that students who have successfully completed all other long-duration programmes of the Institute [EPGP, PGPMX, FPM, FPM (Industry)] this year be awarded diplomas as before,” added the statement.

The decision to distribute degrees in IIMs is being taken after the Rajya Sabha passed a bill, providing more autonomy to the IIMs by reducing the government’s role the functioning of B-schools and providing power to them to award degrees to their newly passed out students.

Lok Sabha had passed the Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 in Lok Sabha July 2017, providing statutory powers to the IIMs in their works as also appointing directors and faculty members. The bill also gives powers to IIMs to award degrees rather than postgraduate diplomas.