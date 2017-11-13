GITAM GAT 2018 application process starts at gitam.edu; here’s how to apply and other details

GITAM GAT 2018: Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) has invited the application for GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2018.

GITAM GAT 2018: Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) has invited the application for GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2018. Candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the institute which is gitam.edu/gat. The entrance test is for the candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses at the Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses of the university. GITAM GAT 2018 will be held from April 11 to April 26 next year. It will be conducted at 48 test centres in various cities across the country. Here are further details about the test:

GITAM GAT 2018- Important dates:

Last date to apply- March 26, 2018

Online slot booking- April 5 to 8, 2018

Hall tickets- April 5, 2018

Online test- April 11 to 26, 2018

Results- April 30, 2018

GITAM GAT 2018- Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for all candidates except female aspirants who are required to pay Rs 600.

GITAM GAT 2018- Scholarship:

For undergraduate courses, candidates who score among the top 10 in GAT UGTP 2018 will be awarded a 100 per cent scholarship, while those who manage a rank from 11 to 100 will be exempted from paying 50 per cent of their tuition fee.

How to apply for GITAM GAT 2018?

Candidates may follow the steps mentioned below to apply for GITAM GAT 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the institute – gitam.edu/gat

Step 2: Go to “how to apply” tab

Step 3: Click on the link that says “apply methods”

Step 4: Follow the link provided to apply online

Step 5: Fill in the details in the respective fields

Step 6: Submit your application form and save a copy for future reference

All the best!!