GGSIPU CET 2018: Entrance exams to begin from April 21, candidates can check schedule at ipu.ac.in

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has come out with the schedule of Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic term beginning next year. Those candidates who are interested to appear for the exams can check the date sheet that has been uploaded to the official website of the university ipu.ac.in. The exams, which will begin on April 21, will go on until May 27. Last dates to apply for a number of courses like LLM (Regular), BSc (Nursing), MBA (IT), MA (Criminology) are April 10, May 1, May 15 and March 23, 2018. However, the last date to apply in other courses like MBBS, PGAC (Post Graduate Ayurvedic Courses) is still awaited. All exams of which dates have been announced will be held on weekends.

Earlier in July, the university had published the cut-off list of allotment in round 1 for a number of courses on the official website of the university ipuadmissions.nic.in. The online registrations for counseling started from June 11. The online counseling is held by the University for 11 programmes through IPU CET 2017.

Following is the schedule for CET exams 2018.

April 21, 2018 (Saturday)

LLM regular, BSc Nursing, MBA IT, MA criminology, MA English, MEd, MSC bio & conv.

April 22, 2018 (Sunday)

LE to BTech, MPT, MPT neuro, MPO, BPT/BPP/BScMLT/BASLP/BOT.

April 28, 2018 (Saturday)

MSc NRM, MPhil English, MA Economics, MPhil psychiatric social work, BHMCT.

April 29, 2018 (Sunday)

MSc EM, BJMC.

May 5, 2018 (Saturday)

MAHERIT, MA mass comm, BCom Hons.

May 6, 2018 (Sunday)

MTech (tool engineering/nano sc & tech/ robotics & automation), MPhil (clinical psychology), BSc (medical tech RT), MSc (Fernsic science), MTech (engg physics).

May 12, 2018 (Saturday)

BCA, MTech (ECE/DC/SP/RF&M/VLSI/ECE), MTech (chemical engg), BEd, MTech (IT/CSE/IS).

May 13, 2018 (Sunday)

MCA/MCA(SE), BTech.

May 19, 2018 (Saturday)

LLB, BTech (bio tech).

May 20, 2018 (Sunday)

MCA(LE), MSc Nursing, BEd (special ed), BA (Economics hons).

May 26, 2018 (Saturday)

MBA, BBA, PhD entrance.