GGSIPU admission 2017 1st Round Allotment Result 2017: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University declares IPU CET seat allotment result

GGSIPU admission 2017 1st Round Allotment Result 2017: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) released 1st Round Allotment Result 2017 on Thursday. GGSIPU has completed the online choice filling process from 24th June to 3rd July 2017, and it has released the IPU CET Seat Allotment Result 2017 on its official website ipu.ac.in today. The applicants were asked to submit the choices/ preferences of the institutes and courses available and now the first round seat allocation result will be published. The list has been released which will further provide admission to 11 Programmes offered by IP University and its affiliated Colleges/ Institutions for the academic session 2017-18.

Applicants can check IP University First Allotment List by following some simple steps:

Step 1 Go to the official website ipu.ac.in

Step 2 Click on the link that says, “IPU CET 2017 First Round Seat Allotment Results”

Step 3 Enter your Application Number and Password

Step 4 Click on Submit Button

Step 5 Download and save it for future use

The online counselling is being conducted by GGSIPU for selected 11 programs through IPU CET 2017 and includes MBA, MCA, BCA, BA LLB/ BBA LLB (Integrated), BBA, B.Ed., Lateral Entry to B.Tech (Diploma Holders), BA (JMC), LE to B.Tech (B.Sc. Graduates), B.Tech/ M.Tech Dual Degree/ B.Tech and B.Com (H).

After the allotment of seat, the candidates will have to pay the part Academic Fee of Rs. 40,000 to confirm the allotment and for participating in the subsequent round of counselling. If one fails to pay the fee, he/she will loose the allotted seat and also the chance to participate in the further rounds of counselling. The fee can be paid through Cash (Challan) or Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.