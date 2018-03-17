Gauhati University result 2018 for BA 3rd semester released at gauhati.ac.in, check now

Gauhati University result 2018 now available on the official website.

Gauhati University result 2018: The 3rd-semester results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) have been declared by the Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their scores. The results of the Bachelor of Arts Major and General subjects have been declared by the Gauhati University for the students of the 26 batch. The examination was organised by the varsity in the month of November and December 2017. Students need to keep their Roll Code, Roll Number handly while checking their results as they will require the same to check their scores.

Candidates should keep in mind that the website might not work properly due to excess traffic. In such a case they are requested to wait and try again after some time.

Gauhati University result 2018: Steps to check result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ on the top mast of the page

Step 3: Now click on the link that says, ‘result of TDP GU Arrear Sem 3 rts Examination 2017 (2014 Batch)’

Step 4: Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number

Step 5: Now click on Check Result

About Gauhati University:

established in the year 1948, by an act of the State Legislature, namely, the Gauhati University Act 1947 (Assam Act, XVI of 1947), the Gauhati University is funded by the University Grants Commission and the Government of Assam. The University is in its 58th year of existence, and is the oldest, the largest, and the most premiere seat of higher education in the entire North Eastern Region of India.