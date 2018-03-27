GATE counselling 2018: CCMT schedule released at ccmt.nic.in, check important dates here

GATE 2018: The schedule for Centralized Counselling for Master of Technology (CCMT) 2018 counselling has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) (Website)

GATE 2018: The schedule for Centralized Counselling for Master of Technology (CCMT) 2018 counselling has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi, on its official website – ccmt.nic.in. According to the information given on the website, the online registration and fee payment for the centralized counselling (CCMT) will begin from April 3, 2018. The registration is opened for M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan. and M.Des. courses. The applicants are advised to complete the registration process on or before May 8 till 11:59 pm, as it is the last date to do the same.

GATE was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs. The final answer keys were released on March 14 and the score cards were made available from March 20 onwards at the GOAPS portal. Below are some more details:

Important dates:

Last date of online choice filling: May 14, 2018. Till 11:59 pm

Locking of choices: May 8 to May 14, 2018. Till 11:59 pm

GATE 2018 Counselling Schedule

S. No Event Date 1 The advertisement released date 26 March 2 Online Registration/Choice Filling Starts 3 April 3 Final Date for Payment of Application Fee 8 May 4 Last date for online registration & fee payment & choice filling 14 April 5 Choice Locking 8-14 May 6 Automatic locking of choice 14 May 7 1st round of allotment 20 May 8 Payment of seat acceptance fee 21-24 May 9 2nd round of allotment 28 May 10 Payment of seat acceptance fee 29 May 29 – June 11 3rd Round of Allotment 10 June 10 12 Payment of seat acceptance fee 11-14 June 13 Payment of Provisional Admission

Confirmation Fee 5-22 June 14 1st internal sliding result declare 24 June 15 Reporting at admitted institute &

deposit institute balance fees 25-28 June 16 2nd internal sliding result declare 30 June 17 Vacancy declaration for NSR 3 July 18 Fresh registration for NSR 4-16 July 19 Online choice filling for NSR 4-20 July 20 Automatic locking of choices for NSR 20 July 20 21 Document verification for NSR

registered candidates 7-20 July 22 Reporting at institutions 23 -30 July

Admission process

The admission process will begin with online registration. Candidates will be given choice of filling the seats and later candidate can lock the choices. Online seat allotment will be done afterward. Once allotment of seats is done, the payment of seat acceptance fee will be processed. After the payment of the fee, the process for the seat confirmation takes place. At last, the candidates will be asked to report the allotted institutes.