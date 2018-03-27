GATE counselling 2018: CCMT schedule released at ccmt.nic.in, check important dates here

GATE 2018: The schedule for Centralized Counselling for Master of Technology (CCMT) 2018 counselling has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi, on its official website – ccmt.nic.in. According to the information given on the website, the online registration and fee payment for the centralized counselling (CCMT) will begin from April 3, 2018. The registration is opened for M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan. and M.Des. courses. The applicants are advised to complete the registration process on or before May 8 till 11:59 pm, as it is the last date to do the same.
GATE was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs. The final answer keys were released on March 14 and the score cards were made available from March 20 onwards at the GOAPS portal. Below are some more details:
Important dates:
Last date of online choice filling: May 14, 2018. Till 11:59 pm
Locking of choices: May 8 to May 14, 2018. Till 11:59 pm
GATE 2018 Counselling Schedule
|S. No
|Event
|Date
|1
|The advertisement released date
|26 March
|2
|Online Registration/Choice Filling Starts
|3 April
|3
|Final Date for Payment of Application Fee
|8 May
|4
|Last date for online registration & fee payment & choice filling
|14 April
|5
|Choice Locking
|8-14 May
|6
|Automatic locking of choice
|14 May
|7
|1st round of allotment
|20 May
|8
|Payment of seat acceptance fee
|21-24 May
|9
|2nd round of allotment
|28 May
|10
|Payment of seat acceptance fee
|29 May 29 – June
|11
|3rd Round of Allotment
|10 June 10
|12
|Payment of seat acceptance fee
|11-14 June
|13
|Payment of Provisional Admission
Confirmation Fee
|5-22 June
|14
|1st internal sliding result declare
|24 June
|15
|Reporting at admitted institute &
deposit institute balance fees
|25-28 June
|16
|2nd internal sliding result declare
|30 June
|17
|Vacancy declaration for NSR
|3 July
|18
|Fresh registration for NSR
|4-16 July
|19
|Online choice filling for NSR
|4-20 July
|20
|Automatic locking of choices for NSR
|20 July 20
|21
|Document verification for NSR
registered candidates
|7-20 July
|22
|Reporting at institutions
|23 -30 July
Admission process
The admission process will begin with online registration. Candidates will be given choice of filling the seats and later candidate can lock the choices. Online seat allotment will be done afterward. Once allotment of seats is done, the payment of seat acceptance fee will be processed. After the payment of the fee, the process for the seat confirmation takes place. At last, the candidates will be asked to report the allotted institutes.