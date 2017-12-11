GATE 2018 schedule released, check out full datesheet for 23 papers here

GATE 2018 schedule: Earlier in the year the application process for GATE 2018 started on September 1, 2017 and continued till October 5, 2017.

GATE 2018 schedule: Exam dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 have been released by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) at gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the exam that is slated to take place next year can visit the official website now to check the full exam schedule for the 23 papers that will be conducted across eight (8) sessions. Earlier in the year the application process for GATE 2018 started on September 1, 2017 and continued till October 5, 2017. Candidates can find the examination date, day, time and the paper schedule on the released timetable.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that is conducted every year on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science for admission to PG programmes across top technical institutes in the country. It is a computer based test, scores of which reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data. Candidates need to note that the scores of GATE 2018 are valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2018 schedule: Find the complete time table for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2018 below-

03 February 2018 (Saturday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- ME, EY, PE, XE, XL

03 February 2018 (Saturday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- ME, AE, MA, PI

04 February 2018 (Sunday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)— CS, MN

04 February 2018 (Sunday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF

10 February 2018 (Saturday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- EC

10 February 2018 (Saturday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- EE

11 February 2018 (Sunday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- CE

11 February 2018 (Sunday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- CE

GATE 2018 Important dates-

Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): Friday; January 5, 2018

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: Saturday; March 17, 2018

