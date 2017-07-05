GATE 2018 exam date: Registrations open September 1, exams on February 3, 4, 10, 11

GATE 2018 exam date: This year, the conducting body will also provide the facility for correction, until November 12, 2017, and the admit card issuance will start from January 05, 2018. (Image: Website)

GATE 2018 exam date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has recently announced the dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 examination, which is earlier than expected. The exams will be held on February 3-4 and February 10-11, 2018. The online enrollment, application filling and application submission for the examination will start from September 1, 2017 on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website. The official announcement for the same would is expected to come by next month. As per media reports, the Chairman for GATE 2018 examination will be Prof. G Pugazhenthi, who is a Chemical Engineering professor at IIT-Guwahati since 2015.

Earlier it was in 2010 when the IIT Guwahati had conducted the GATE exams. In 2007, the exam conducting body was IIT Roorkee, reported Indian Express. This year, the conducting body will also provide the facility for correction, until November 12, 2017, and the admit card issuance will start from January 05, 2018.

As per the given dates, candidates can check detailed notification at GATE’s official website – gate.iitg.ac.in. Like every year, candidates will have to first register themselves by submitting their basic details such as name (as per proof certificates), email id and phone number etc. Then they will have to fill the required details in the application form online and complete the registration process by submitting the application fee. Aspirants will also have to upload the required documents.

The application fee for female candidates is Rs 750 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is Rs 750 and for all other candidates the fee is Rs 1500. For International candidates the fee is $50.

Exam collateral such as information brochure, advertisement, notice etc will be provided by the conducting body within the due course of time. There is no age bar and the minimum required educational qualification is graduation. However, for each course, the eligibility criteria varies.

The Indian Express report further stated that annually around 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam, making it one of the most sought-after and competitive exam in the country. It is also being reported that IIT Bombay will organise the Joint Admission Test for M Sc (JAM) 2018, the dates of which are not released yet.