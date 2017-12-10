GATE 2018 exam date: Exam schedule released, check at gate.iitg.ac.in

Exam Schedule for GATE 2018 released (Source: screen grab/ gate.iitg.ac.in)

GATE 2018 exam date: The time has come for the GATE aspirants to put the foot on the pedal as the exam schedule for GATE 2018 exam has been released. The aspiring candidates may check the same at gate.iitg.ac.in, the official website of GATE. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exams will be held in two sessions on the following dates:- February 3, 4, 10 and 11. This year, GATE exam is conducted by IIT, Guwahati. Admit Card will be available in the online application portal of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). The results will be announced on March 17, 2019. After the announcement of the result, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process. The counselling process will be started in the month of April 2019. As per the official notification, GATE 2018 examinations for 23 papers will be conducted across eight (8) sessions as per the following schedule:

03 February 2018 (Saturday) 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): ME, EY, PE, XE, XL

03 February 2018 (Saturday) 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): ME, AE, MA, PI

04 February 2018 (Sunday) 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): CS, MN

04 February 2018 (Sunday) 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF

10 February 2018 (Saturday) 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): EC

10 February 2018 (Saturday) 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): EE

11 February 2018 (Sunday) 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): CE

11 February 2018 (Sunday) 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): CE

GATE 2018 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a national level entrance exam for admission to PG courses in the field of engineering and technology. Candidates can get admissions into M.Tech./Ph.D. programmes in IITs, IISc, IISERs and other reputed institutions through GATE score. Every year, GATE is organized by the seven zonal IITs and an IISc on a rotational basis. Apart from granting admission, the score of gate exam is also considered as one of the criteria for recruitment to government and private organizations working in technical fields.