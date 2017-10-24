GATE 2018: Correction window to change personal data now open at gate.iitg.ac.in; last date October 28

The examination is set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on February 3, February 4 and February 10, February 11, 2018.

GATE 2018: Candidates who applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 examination can now change their personal data on their application form with the help of the online correction facility at gate.iitg.ac.in. The examination is set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on February 3, February 4 and February 10, February 11, 2018. According to the details mentioned on the official website of GATE, “Candidates who wish to change the gender, category, and PwD status in their GATE 2018 application, can do this by logging into GOAPS and clicking on button “Change Personal Data”. Please be careful while changing the details and make sure that you have verified the data modified before submitting the same. After submitting the form with modified details, you will be taken to the payment page to pay the additional fee.”

The notice further adds that the “request for corrections in the application will be entertained ONLY when the candidate sends a request email (from the email ID registered with GOAPS) to the respective zonal GATE office, mentioned in the application form. In the email, please mention the Enrollment ID as well as nature of corrections to be done along with the scanned copy of proof.” Last date for making the corrections (including payment) is 28th October 2017.

Application correction fee:

Applicant must pay Rs.750 in case of Gender change from Female to Male/Transgender (not applicable for SC/ST and PwD candidates)

Applicant must pay Rs.750 in case of Category change from SC/ST to Gen/OBC (not applicable for Female and PwD candidates)

Applicant must pay Rs.750 in case of PwD status change from PwD to non-PwD (not applicable for Female and SC/ST candidates)

Note: In any case, additional fee paid earlier will not be refunded. For example, if you are a general candidate changing your gender from Male to Female, you will not be refunded the additional fee paid earlier.

