GATE 2018: Candidate responses released on GOAPS portal; here is how to check at gate.iitg.ac.in and appsgate.iitg.ac.in

If you have given GATE examination, this is for you! In its latest notification, IIT Guwahati has released candidates responses to GATE2018 examination, which was conducted on February 3, 4, 1o and 11.

If you have given GATE examination, this is for you! In its latest notification, IIT Guwahati has released candidates responses to GATE2018 examination, which was conducted on February 3, 4, 1o and 11. Students can download the responses from GOPS portal. To clear the confusion, this is a candidate response and not the answer key. The question paper and the official answer key will be released soon. The dates for Challenges/Contests by candidates on Answer key with Payment are 21st to 23rd February 2018 have been released by the IIT Guwahati. All this information, candidates can find on the official site of IIT Guwahati – http://gate.iitg.ac.in/. In addition, the announcement of the GATE results will be on 17th March, 2018, Saturday.

To make your task easier, here is how you can access the candidate’s response:

Go to the official website – http://gate.iitg.ac.in/

Upon visiting the website, one can find a hyperlink and the text: “Candidates can view their responses in GOAPSportal.” Click on this link: http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

The candidate will be directed to the ‘GATE online application site.’

Fill up the required information which includes login details, password.

The response will be available to you.

Besides, candidates should take a screenshot else download the response as it will be required later. According to NDTV, the answer key will be released for only a limited period of time. So, to check the answer key, one should keep the candidate response handy. After the receiving the challenges and contests by the candidates on Answer key, the evaluation will be done. Upon evaluating the challenges and contests, the final result will be released. GATE stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering and is conducted for admission in postgraduate courses. GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies at Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras) and Bombay on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.