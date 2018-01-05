GATE 2018 Admit Card released at gate.iitg.ac.in, know how to download here

GATE 2018 Admit Card: The exam that is slated to be conducted in the month of February.

GATE 2018 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Admit Card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 at gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam that is slated to be conducted in the month of February can visit the official website of GATE now to download their admit cards. Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

The exam dates for the same were released in December 2017. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the exam that is slated to take place next year can visit the official website now to check the full exam schedule for the 23 papers that will be conducted across eight (8) sessions. Earlier in the year the application process for GATE 2018 started on September 1, 2017 and continued till October 5, 2017. Candidates can find the examination date, day, time and the paper schedule on the released timetable.

GATE 2018 Admit Card: Follow the below mentioned steps to download your admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage now click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box

Step 3: Now login to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password

Step 4: Enter the Captcha

Step 5: Click on submit

GATE 2018 schedule: Find the complete timetable for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2018 below-

03 February 2018 (Saturday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- ME, EY, PE, XE, XL

03 February 2018 (Saturday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- ME, AE, MA, PI

04 February 2018 (Sunday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)— CS, MN

04 February 2018 (Sunday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF

10 February 2018 (Saturday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- EC

10 February 2018 (Saturday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- EE

11 February 2018 (Sunday)— 09:00 – 12:00 hrs (IST) (Forenoon Session)—- CE

11 February 2018 (Sunday)— 14:00 – 17:00 hrs (IST) (Afternoon Session)—- CE

GATE 2018: Points to Remember-

The candidate has to appear at the GATE Examination Centre on the date and time specified in the Admit Card.

Physical calculators, mobile phones and wristwatches are strictly prohibited and candidates possessing these in the examination hall (even if not using) will be disqualified.

Biometric information (Photograph and Fingerprints) for randomly selected candidates may be captured before the start of the examination.

In all matters concerning GATE 2018, the decision of the GATE 2018 Committee will be the final and binding on all the applicants.