FYJC Pune, Mumbai merit list 2017: First round results declared today; check pune.11thadmission.net, mumbai.11thadmission.net for updates

FYJC Pune, Mumbai merit list 2017: The first admission merit list of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been declared on the board’s official website. Results will decide the fate of around 2.35 lakh students vying for seats in the first-year junior college. Candidates can keep checking the official website to stay updated on the merit list. As per reports, the list is only for those who applied in the general category. Nearly, 2.36 lakh students from Mumbai have applied out of which 13,595 have managed to secure 90 per cent and above marks. This increase in percentage would further step up the competition level for admission in popular colleges. However, there are more seats on offer in 750 junior colleges, an Indian Express report said. Below mentioned are the steps to check the FYJC merit list 2017.

Step 1: Go to the official website – www.mumbai.11thadmission.net or www.pune.11thadmission.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘FYJC merit list round 1′ link’

Step 3: A new page will pop up which will ask for your details including your name, registration number etc.

Step 4: Provide the details and enter submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the soft copy of your result and get a print out the same for future reference.

According to the Indian Express report, the first round of admission process will start from July 11 and will remain for three days until June 13. The official timing would be 10 am to 5 pm. Students can check the vacancy position and cut-off details on July 14. The second merit list would be declared between July 21 to July 24.

As many as 14,589 students passed the 90 per cent benchmark, however, this year the number is less by 994 students.