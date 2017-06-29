FYJC Admission 2017: Mumbai University cut-offs contradicts expectations, remain high

The first cut-off lists for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission in Mumbai University was released on Wednesday. (Screenshot)

FYJC Admission 2017: The first cut-off lists for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission in Mumbai University was released on Wednesday. The first lists revealed that the cut-offs remained above 90 per cent for sought-after colleges contradicting the fact that many people including college principals had expected it to drop. In the list of the first round of admissions, it is expected that the cut-offs for the second round of admissions will remain high, according to an Indian Express report. Cut-offs have dropped merely by a percentage or 2 in some colleges in Mumbai. In KC College the cut-off for Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF) has dropped from 94 to 92 per cent.

KC College Principal Hemlata Bagla, while talking about this year’s cut-offs said, “The competition has not allowed the cut-offs to drop. There has only been a marginal change.” Bagla further added, “these multiple applications would be filtered out in the initial few rounds after the top scorers confirmed their admissions….Once the toppers have secured admissions, the cut-offs will drop. Other applicants should not be worried as there are enough seats available in the city,” as quoted in the report.

According to Principals of various colleges, the high scores of the students in their board examinations is the reason behind the hike in the cut-offs. NM College Principal, Parag Ajgaonkar said, “Multiple students scoring within the same high range of percentage apply to the same colleges, pulling the cut-offs up.” The cut-off for Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF) at HR College, Churchgate was 94.46 per cent and at NM College, Vile Parle was at 95.2 per cent.