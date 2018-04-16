From United Kingdom, Narendra Modi may bring this big gift for thousands of Indian students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Delhi Metro station before a ride on his way to inaugurate Ambedkar National Memorial at 26 Alipur Road, Delhi Friday. PTI Photo

India and the United Kingdom will sign a number of agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Out of them, one of the most important bilateral agenda for discussion will be mutual recognition of educational degrees of both countries.

In the UK, one year Masters degree is a norm but it is not recognised in India. This issue will be discussed during Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom.

British high commissioner Dominic Asquith said last week that discussions were underway between the two countries for mutual recognition of degrees.

If agreed, around 14,000 Indian students doing Masters’ degree courses in the United Kingdom will benefit. At present, Masters students returning from the UK are not eligible for pursuing PhD in Indian universities.

India had earlier made such agreement with France, during the visit of the French President to India.

British universities rank among top varsities of the world. Around six lakh Indian students go for studies in around 90 countries of the world.

PM Modi will reach the UK on Wednesday after finishing the two-day visit to Sweden. He had last visited the UK in November 2015.

Ahead of the visit, PM said he will be focussing on areas such as healthcare, innovation, digitization, electric mobility, clean energy, and cybersecurity. The prime minister will also meet people from various walks of life under the theme of “Living Bridge”.

Here are some of the items on Modi’s agenda:

– Modi will also call on The Queen and interact with the CEOs of the two nations.

– The PM will launch an Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London and welcome the UK into the International Solar Alliance, as its newest member.

– On April 19 and April 20, PM will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is being hosted by the United Kingdom.