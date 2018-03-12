Exam alert! National Testing Agency latest news update: Here’s what NTA will do 

NTA will initially conduct exams carried out by CBSE. PTI File.

National Testing Agency latest news update: The way entrance examinations are being conducted in India is set to transform soon. Satya Pal Singh, Minister of State (HRD) today informed the Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the creation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in pursuance of Budget Announcement 2017-18.

Singh said that the NTA will be an “autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization” that will carryout entrance exams for Higher Education Institutions of India. In the beginning, the NTA will conduct exams that are currently being conducted by the CBSE.

This means that entrance exams carried out by premier instituions like IITs, IIMs, and National Law Universities will continue to take place initially. Later, all entrance tests are expected to be conducted by the NTA.

The mode of examinations will be online and conducted twice a year. Singh said that examination centres will be set up by NTA at sub-district and district level to serve rural tudents. Besides, he said, the NTA would locate such centres at sub-district and district level as far as possible to provide “hands-on” training to students.

For setting up NTA, Singh said that “extensive consultations” were done with concerned ministries, departments and other stakeholders.

National level student-wise database

Minister of State (HRD) today told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the government is creating a national level student-wise database all schools from Class I to XII.

Kushwaha said that the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE), which is managed by NIEPA, has beome a “major source” of data on all the parameters of education, covering all its pillars – – school, teacher and student.

The department of School Education & Literacy had started SDMIS in 2016-17, as an integral part of U-DISE, to collect child-wise data with Aadhaar.

“Every student is provided a Unique Student ID generated through the system which would lead to the creation of a National level student-wise database giving full details of all students in all Government, Aided and Private schools from standard I to standard XII. This would also help to track all the students throughout the school-cycle,” Kushwaha was quoted as saying in a PIB release.