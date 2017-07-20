DU to release 6th cut-off list on July 22

The varsity had initially announced five cut-offs, but kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats. (File Phboto/PTI)

The Delhi University today announced that it will release its 6th cut-off for various merit-based undergraduate courses on 22nd July. The varsity had initially announced five cut-offs, but kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats. It has also extended its admissions for the fifth cut-off list till tomorrow (July 20). “Admissions for the sixth cut-off will happen between 22 and 25 July (except Sunday) for all the categories,” the DU Registrar said in a release.

The university has also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, persons with disablity (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports. “The drive for such admissions will happen between 31 July to 5 August,” the release said.