DU okays Delhi government nominees for college governing bodies

In July last year, the Delhi government had ordered a freeze on funding of 28 Delhi University colleges — that are either fully or partially funded by it — following the varsity’s failure to appoint governing bodies since months. (PTI)

Requesting the Delhi government to release funds for 28 colleges funded by it, Delhi University today said it has approved the government’s list of nominees for the college governing bodies. A statement issued by Registrar Prof Tarun Kumar Das said, “In an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on March 7, the DU has considered the nominations of persons on the governing bodies of 28 Delhi government sponsored colleges.” “The EC unanimously decided to appeal to the government to release funds immediately to the colleges so that teachers, students and staff are not affected,” the Registrar said in a statement.

Twelve out of 28 colleges are fully funded by Delhi government. The governing body plays an important role in the functioning of a college, including in the appointment process.

The EC has also urged the government to furnish all details such as educational qualification, profession and affiliation of some of the members it has recommended. “We have decided to communicate all remaining names to concerned colleges so that governing bodies are formed at the earliest,” the statement said.